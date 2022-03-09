Delegates attending the 13th National Women Congress paid tribute to President Ho Chí Minh at his mausoleum on March 9 ahead of the congress’s preparatory session.

Hanoi (VNA) - Delegates to the 13th National Women Congress paid tribute to President Ho Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on March 9, ahead of the congress’s preparatory session.



The delegation is led by Ha Thi Nga, President of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU).



They expressed their profound gratitude to the late President who devoted his whole life to independence of the Motherland and freedom of the people and laid the ideological foundation to the Party’s revolutionary cause.



The delegation then laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Fallen Soldiers.





Delegates lay flowers and offer incense to martyrs at the Monument to Heroes and Fallen Soldiers. (Photo: VNA)

The 13th National Women's Congress, themed "Promoting tradition, solidarity, creativity and integration; building a strong association for the happiness of women and prosperity of the nation", takes place from March 9-13 in Hanoi.



It sees the participation of 1,000 delegates representing women from different social classes, ethnic groups, religions and sectors, along with about 200 invitees./.