Hanoi (VNA) – The national women's football team lost 0-9 to Spain in a friendly at McLean Park Stadium in New Zealand on July 14.

There was no limit on substitutions, so the two teams had opportunities to experiment tactically.

Spanish players scored two goals in the first half, and seven more in the second.

The score is predictable and the match brought lessons for Vietnamese players and their coach Mai Duc Chung when they faced a world-class opponent.

Speaking after the match, Chung said that the whole team tried hard, but the players’ weakness is that they did not have sufficient communication on the field.

Chung made many changes to test most of the positions before officially entering the FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup finals. Players who have not played or rarely played in the past time were used in the second half.

The coach said that Vietnamese players didn't play well in the second half but it was a test.

Before playing Spain, Vietnam lost 1-2 to Germany and 0-2 to New Zealand. The team has more than a week to prepare for the opening match against the defending champions the US on July 22 at Eden Park Stadium, Auckland.

After that, Vietnam will face Portugal on July 27 at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton city, New Zealand. In the final round of the group stage, Vietnam will meet the Netherlands on August 1 at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin city, New Zealand./.