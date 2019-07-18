Illustrative image (Source: internet)



HCM City (VNS/VNA) - A new vocational training programme set up by the Women's Union in HCM City has helped middle-aged women with few skills earn more income.



Two months ago, the Women's Union in Nha Be District set up a toy processing group for 10 women, many of whom are housewives or earn low incomes from part-time work.



Huynh Thi Bao Tran, vice chairwoman of the district’s union, said though the wage is only 7,000-10,000 VND (0.30-0.43 USD) per product, the women are excited about the job opportunities.



More than three years ago, the Nha Be District’s Women's Union established a sewing group for 26 middle-aged women in the district.



Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hoa, vice chairwoman of the women's union, said the group was still earning a stable income of 2.5-3.5 million VND (108-151 USD) each per month.



The district also set up eight more sewing groups with a total of 221 women, as well as five groups of 188 women making rags, rattan baskets and incense.

Besides Nha Be District, many other suburban districts such as Can Gio, Binh Chanh and Cu Chi have established groups to help middle-aged women who have few skills and face difficulties finding a job.



Nguyen Thi Ngoc Bich, chairwoman of the city’s Women's Union, said the union was offering vocational training in sewing, nanny work, family care services, makeup, and nail services.



In addition, the Women's Union has also organised seminars and talks with enterprises and women to discuss vocational training classes.



From July 9 to August 14, the union held eight seminars for women in Can Gio, Nha Be, Binh Chanh, Tan Phu, Tan Binh and Binh Thanh districts.

Doan Thi Xuan Phuong, head of the union's career introduction centre, said the seminars promote vocational training and job creation for female workers in the 2016-20 period.



The centre has established a sewing group in district 8 for 126 women who earn an income of 3-5 million VND per month.



In addition, the centre has conducted vocational training and career consultancy for 3,000 female workers. As many as 70 percent of them were able to find a job after vocational training.-VNS/VNA