Thu Duc City Book Street stretches 286m along Ho Thi Tu Street in Hiep Phu ward. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Thu Duc city in Ho Chi Minh City and the Vietnam Publishers Association on December 28 started the building of Thu Duc City Book Street.

The street stretches 286m along Ho Thi Tu Street in Hiep Phu ward, featuring a Ho Chi Minh Culture Space, nearly 20 book stalls and book cafés, and spaces for exhibition and public activities.

The book street is the second one of its kind in Ho Chi Minh City following the one that was opened in 2016 on Nguyen Van Binh street, District 1.

The Thu Duc City Book Street is expected to be opened in April 2023 on the occasion of Vietnam Book Day (April 21) and also on time for the 48th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30).

Vice Chairman of Thu Duc city People’s Committee Nguyen Ky Phung said that the street aims to create a space to promote reading culture and add a tourist destination in the city.

Le Hoang, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Publishers Association said with the participation of prestigious publishing houses, Thu Duc City Book Street will display tens of thousands of books to meet the diverse needs of readers./.