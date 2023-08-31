The ceremony also saw the launch of construction and installation of facilities for Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

These are large projects that play a particularly important role in the national airport network system. They also hold great importance for the national security and defense and socio-economic development in the southern key economic region and the whole country as well.

The total cost for these projects is some 2.15 billion USD. The construction of Long Thanh airport is expected to take 39 months, while Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat airport is scheduled to be completed in mid-2025.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that, infrastructure development, especially transport infrastructure, is one of the three strategic breakthroughs of the Party and State.

The Prime Minister requested the relevant ministries, branches and localities to closely coordinate and provide timely support during the project implementation, ensuring the quality and schedule set out./.

VNA