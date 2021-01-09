- Construction of the National Innovation Centre (NIC) officially kicked off in Hanoi on January 9 along with the opening of an international exhibition displaying the year’s leading innovations.Addressing the event, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed that innovation has become the key to the success and plays an important role in socio-economic development strategies devised by most nations and territories.The Party and State are aware of the decisive role of innovation in renewing growth model, thereby creating a firm foundation for maintaining high and sustainable growth and generating quality jobs, the PM said.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung addresses the opening of the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam International Innovation Expo opens on January 9 (Photo: VietnamPlus)

He added that the centre will support the connection and promote investment, speeding up the commercialisation of technological products.He underlined that the NIC will help facilitate the formation of innovative centres in localities and regions, making important contributions to the restructuring of the economy and the transformation of the country’s growth model, improving the efficiency and competitiveness of the Vietnamese economy.Approved by the Prime Minister in 2019, the National Innovation Centre (NIC), worth 740 billion VND (32 million USD), locates in Hoa Lac hi-tech park on the outskirts of Hanoi.The centre, covering an area of 35 hectares, is set up under the Prime Minister’s Decision No.1269/QD-TTg to support and develop the nation’s start-ups and innovation ecosystems, contributing to the growth models based on science and technology.It is expected to house domestic and international innovative businesses, laboratories, offices of large corporations, as well as working place of leading experts and scientists.The Vietnam International Innovation Expo, the first of its kind in the country, has attracted the participation of 113 local businesses, 22 foreign invested firms, and 21 institutions to showcase new products and technology models across 156 booths./.