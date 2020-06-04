Business Vinh Phuc province luress nine new foreign-invested projects The northern province of Vinh Phuc attracted nine new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects and permitted 17 existing ones to increase capital with a combined sum of over 88 million USD in the first five months of 2020.

Business Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical files for listing on HNX The Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Corporation (BSR) has filed for listing on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the northern market regulator said on June 2.

Business Viettel to set up Tier-4 companies abroad Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a project on establishing Tier-4 companies of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) in Mozambique, Tanzania, Timor Leste, Burundi, Haiti and Cambodia.

Business Rice exports grow in both volume and value Vietnam had exported over 2.6 million tonnes of rice as of May 15, a year-on-year rise of 8 percent, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.