Workers’ average monthly income continues to grow in Q3
The average monthly income of workers in most economic sectors continued to increase and the unemployment rates declined in the third quarter of this year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
Workers at Duc Giang Garment Company Limited in Long Bien District in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
Figures revealed at a conference on October 6 showed that workers’ average monthly income in most economic sectors in the third quarter of this year stood at 6.5 million VND (272.2 USD), an increase of 143,000 VND compared to the previous quarter.
This number had a strong growth rate, up to 30.1% or 1.6 million VND (67 USD) compared to the same period last year when the COVID-19 pandemic spread in many localities.
The GSO also reported the average income of employees in the first nine months of this year was 6.6 million VND (276.4 USD), a sharp increase of 727,000 VND or 12.4% compared to the same period in 2021.
The country's economy has continued to record positive signs. The number of employed people increased compared to the previous quarter and the same period last year.
The number of employed people aged 15 and over reached 50.8 million, an increase of over 255,000 people compared to the previous quarter and 3.5 million people over the same period last year.
The number of underemployed people in the age group was about 871,000, down more than 10,000 people compared to the previous quarter and over 993,000 people compared to the same period last year.
The underemployment situation of workers continued to improve. However, it was still higher than the same period before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unemployment continued to have a downward trend compared to the previous quarter and the same period last year. The number of unemployed people of working age during this period was over 1.6 million, down nearly 14,000 compared to the previous quarter and 658,000 compared to the same period last year.
According to the GSO, in the past nine months, Vietnam's economy has witnessed a strong recovery in all economic sectors and workers' lives are improved. The average income of workers increased well in all three economic sectors.
The income of salaried employees was 7.5 million VND (314 USD), an increase of 805,000 VND or 12.1% over the same period in 2021. Salaried workers in urban areas had an average income 1.24 times higher than those in rural areas./.