Politics Cambodia congratulates Party chief on re-election Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and President of the Cambodian People's Party and Prime Minister Hun Sen have extended their congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as the Party chief of Vietnam.

Politics Fight against corruption is far from over: Party General Secretary The fight against corruption is far from over and it remains an arduous and fierce task, newly-re-elected Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong told a press conference announcing the results of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam in Hanoi on February 1.