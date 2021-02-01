Workers’ Party of Korea chief congratulates Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong
General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) Kim Jong-un has sent a message of congratulations to Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee for the 13th tenure.
In his message, Kim congratulated the CPV on the successful organisation of its 13th National Congress and Trong on his re-election as the Party General Secretary.
Kim affirmed that the re-election of Trong as the Party chief demonstrates the confidence and aspiration of the CPV leadership, Party members and the people of Vietnam in the Party General Secretary as well as his contributions to the construction and development cause of the Party and the State.
He said he believes that, under the leadership of the Party General Secretary, the CPV and the people of Vietnam will successfully implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, thereby creating a new step of development in building a strong and prosperous socialist Vietnam.
He also expressed his belief that the time-honoured friendship and traditional cooperation between the two Parties and people of the two countries will be further developed and strengthened in accordance with the spirit of the agreement reached by the two leaders in March 2019.
The WPK leader wishes the Vietnamese Party General Secretary good health and greater achievements in his noble Party and State leadership positions./.