Working group sketches out next plans for Vietnam’s engagement in UNSC
The inter-sectoral working group on Vietnam’s non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convened a meeting on April 1 to review the country’s activities in the first quarter of 2021 and sketch out orientations for the coming time, especially when Vietnam takes over the presidency of the council for the second time in April.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang (middle) addresses the event (Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
At the meeting, participants agreed that in the first quarter of this year, amid the complicated and unexpected developments of the world and regional situation, especially impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UNSC still dealt with a great deal of workload with the adoption of 27 documents in various fields.
They discussed many detailed measures to prepare for Vietnam’s hosting of three major events in April, including an open discussion at the ministerial level on surmounting bomb and mine consequences, maintaining sustainable peace, and strengthening connectivity for more effective actions chaired by the Vietnamese Foreign Minister on April 8; an online high-level discussion on promoting cooperation between the UN and regional organisations in building trust and dialogue in preventing and settling disputes scheduled to be presided over by the State President on April 19; and a ministerial discussion on protecting necessary facilities for people’s life in armed conflicts chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 27.
These are important multilateral activities that contribute to specifying the Party’s external policies.
Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang spoke highly of the close and effective coordination of ministries and sectors with the working group in facilitating Vietnam’s participation and contributions to the UNSC in the past time.
He asked relevant ministries and sectors to continue strengthening collaboration in sharing information and promoting the implementation of priorities, while focusing on researching, forecasting and popularising information to ensure the success of Vietnam's UNSC Presidency in April as well as in the rest of its tenure./.