Workshop discusses population database, digital government
Director of the Administrative Procedure Control Department Ngo Hai Phan speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)Thai Nguyen (VNA) – An international workshop on population database and digital government was held in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on October 20, with the theme of developing and exploiting the national database on population to better serve people and enterprises.
Director of the Administrative Procedure Control Department Ngo Hai Phan said that in the first nine months of 2023, the rates of administrative procedures processed online in ministries and sectors, and localities were 22% and 39%, respectively.
The transition from paper documents to electronic records reached 81% in ministries and sectors and 70% in localities.
Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Thanh Vinh, Director of the National Population Data Centre under the Ministry of Public Security, said that at present, the national population database is connected to and shared with 15 ministries and sectors, one State-owned enterprise, three telecom businesses, and all 63 provinces and cities.
Participants discussed effective models and achievements in digital transformation and the development of online public services to improve user satisfaction. They also optimised the national population database to develop e-commerce and the digital economy.
The workshop looked at ways to build a culture of privacy in the digital age, and ensure cyber security and information security to meet the country's key data connection requirements./.