Videos Vietnamese scientists honoured with French Academy of Sciences’ prize Two Vietnamese scientists – Dr. Hoang Thi Giang and Tran Quang Hoa, have been honoured with the French Academy of Sciences' prize for bilateral cooperation in science research between France and ASEAN countries.

Sci-Tech Semiconductor industry needs 50,000 high-quality workforce in next 10 years Vietnam's workforce demand in the semiconductor–microchip field is forecast to be around 20,000 engineers for the next five years, and 50,000 engineers in the next 10 years, according to economists from the Fullbright University.

Sci-Tech HCM City Digital Transformation Week 2023 opens The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on October 17 opened the municipal Digital Transformation Week 2023 in response to the National Digital Transformation Day 2023 (October 10).

Videos Vietnam making new moves in semiconductor industry Vietnam is making strong progress in advancing its standing in the global semiconductor supply chain as many of the world’s largest chip manufacturers have landed in the Southeast Asian nation, insiders said.