Business PetroVietnam exceeds targets two months before year-end The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has exceeded its set yearly targets in terms of revenue, profit and state budget contribution two months before the year-end.

Business EVN told to stick to tiered pricing model Vietnam Electricity (EVN) should stick to its tiered pricing model, said researchers in a conference on this week in Hanoi.

Business Livestock exports expected to fetch 1.2 billion USD this year The livestock and related sectors’ exports were worth 855.4 million USD in the first nine months of the year and is expected to reach 1.2 billion USD for the year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.