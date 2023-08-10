Illustrative image. (Photo: vnbusiness.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), in coordination with Amazon Global Selling Vietnam and Hanoi's Department of Industry and Trade, on August 10 organised a workshop to discuss measures to support local enterprises export through e-commerce.

The event aimed to enable Hanoi’s enterprises and businessmen to grasp the necessary knowledge and skills in a systematic manner with information updated by Amazon Global Selling Vietnam and the MoIT, contributing to bringing Vietnamese wooden products, handicrafts and textile products to the global market through cross-border e-commerce.

Addressing the workshop, Nguyen Van Thanh, Director of the iDEA's E-Commerce Development Centre, said that cross-border e-commerce is a trend that is prevailing in many countries around the world.

In Vietnam, this is also a field that is assessed to have great potential and is in line with the digital economy development policy set by the Government, he said.

Thanh held that with a growth rate of 20% per year, Vietnam is ranked among the top five countries with the world's leading e-commerce growth rate, adding that the export value of Vietnamese businesses selling on Amazon increased by over 45% in 2022.

According to Thanh, over the past time, the iDEA is promoting the implementation of projects to support Vietnamese importers and exporters to participate in e-commerce by offering opportunities for them on vietnamexport.com portal and providing a platform through the ecvn.com and ifair.vn ecosystems.

An overview of the workshop. (Photo: VNA)

The agency has also collaborated with Amazon Global Selling to implement the "Cross-Border E-Commerce: The Breakthrough Era" initiative with the goal of supporting cross-border e-commerce personnel for 10,000 businesses in the 2022-2026 period, thereby improving capacity and opening up export opportunities for local businesses through e-commerce.

Do Hong Hanh, strategic partner director of Amazon Global Selling Vietnam, said some Vietnamese goods are favoured on Amazon such as home decorations; blankets, bed sheets and kitchen tools.

However, to conquer customers on Amazon, it is necessary for enterprises to focus on strong products that are suitable for international tastes, especially those deriving from nature combined with the sophisticated skills and ingenuity of artisans, she said./.