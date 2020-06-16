Workshop on UNCITRAL Model Law regarding enforcement of arbitral awards
HCM City (VNA) – A consultation workshop was held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 15 on the study report on provisions of the UNCITRAL Model Law regarding the recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards.
Co-organised by the Ministry of Justice, UNDP Vietnam and the British Embassy in Hanoi, the event gathered representatives from People’s Courts, civil judgement enforcement authorities in southern cities and provinces, commercial arbitration centres and law companies.
The workshop aims to collect comments from experts on the draft report and discuss the possibility of applying these provisions of the UNCITRAL Model Law in Vietnam from diverse perspectives of various experts.
In addition, the workshop shared and discussed international experiences on the application and implementation of the provisions of the UNCITRAL Model Law regarding the recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards, thereby proposing recommendations to Vietnam.
"The settlement of commercial disputes through arbitral awards is an international practice applied by many countries around the world,” said Catherine Phuong, UNDP Vietnam Assistant Resident Representative. “However, this mechanism can only be effective if the decisions of arbitral awards are recognized and enforced by national courts.”
The workshop is one of the key activities of the Government and Business Integrity Initiative (GBII) implemented by VCCI under the UNDP’s Regional Project “Promoting A Fair Business Environment in ASEAN”.
This project, run until 2021, aims to support the development of transparent mechanisms in both public and private sectors, strengthening the rule of law, preventing corruption, and promoting accountable business models./.
