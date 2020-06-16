Politics NA to look into draft resolution on tax cuts, vote on two draft laws The National Assembly (NA) is discussing a draft resolution on corporate income tax reduction and voting on the draft revised youth law and the draft law on mediation and dialogue at court on June 16.

Politics Socio-economic issues heat up agenda of NA’s ninth session Legislators on June 15 scrutinised the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the National Assembly’s resolution on the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2019 and early 2020.

Politics Important issues to be decided during final week of NA’s ninth session The 14th National Assembly will discuss and decide on a number of important issues during the final working week of the ongoing ninth session from June 15-19.