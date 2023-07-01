Peopel attend the workshop. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – A workshop on Vietnam- Japan relations was held by Dong A University in the central city of Da Nang on July 1 as an activity to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



A total of 24 thematic reports by more than 30 domestic and Japanese researchers were represented at the workshop, evaluating the Vietnam - Japan relationship in many fields from history, culture, diplomacy, security-defence, economy to official development assistance (ODA), and cooperation in education, agriculture and digital transformation.



Speaking at the event, Ho Ky Minh, Vice Chairman of Da Nang City People's Committee, said Da Nang has established friendship and official cooperative ties with four Japanese cities - Kawasaki, Sakai, Yokohama, and Kisarazu, and cooperated with 15 other provinces and cities.



Japan currently ranks first in terms of registered investment capital in Da Nang with more than 1 billion USD in 222 projects, accounting for 23.5% of the number of projects and 26% of foreign investment capital in the central city.



Export turnover between Da Nang and Japan reached 730 million USD in 2022, while import value was 440 million USD, contributing to trade between the two countries.



Da Nang and Japan have also cooperated strongly in the fields of culture, education, and tourism. Many cultural exchange activities between the two sides have been held.



Da Nang has also cooperated with Japanese universities and educational institutions to promote relationships in human resources, and education and training.



Besides, the central city has attracted a large number of Japanese tourists, contributing to local economic and tourism development.



Within the framework of the workshop, a forum on "Vietnam - Japan relations: Looking towards the future" was held with the participation of leading scholars on Vietnam-Japan relations./.