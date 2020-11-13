Business Joint efforts from firms needed for regional economic recovery: PM Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called for joint efforts from business communities in ASEAN member nations to build a resilient ASEAN with a spirit of cohesion and responsiveness towards effectively controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting post-pandemic economic recovery.

Business Conference explores trade, investment chances for Mekong Delta, Taiwanese firms A business matching conference was held in Can Tho city recently to boost trade and investment links between the Mekong Delta and China’s Taiwan.