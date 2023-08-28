Workshop provides guidance on HIV/AIDS prevention, control for workers
The Vietnam Administration of HIV/AIDS Control (VAAC), in collaboration with the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Vietnam, held a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on August 28 to provide guidance on HIV/AIDS prevention and control for workers.
Taking blood for HIV testing of a patient - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnam Administration of HIV/AIDS Control (VAAC), in collaboration with the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Vietnam, held a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on August 28 to provide guidance on HIV/AIDS prevention and control for workers.
Speaking at the event, VAAC deputy head Vo Hai Son said that the work for workers in recent years has achieved positive results, and treatments are helping patients stay healthy and live normal lives.
However, HIV transmission is increasing rapidly among people in the 16-29 age group, particularly in industrial zones in big cities and provinces. Many workers in industrial parks are infected with HIV, even many people don't know their condition until the AIDS stage.
The largest percentage of HIV infections is attributed to male-to-male sexual acts.
Son said that misconceptions, stigma and discrimination against the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community continue to push HIV infections among them to a high level.
Therefore, it is necessary to treat them fairly and equally, to ensure the harmony of interests for this community, and to step up dissemination to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS of workers in industrial zones, he added.
The US CDC representative in Vietnam, Amy Frances Bailey, said that the rate of HIV infections among the MSM group is increasing. In some localities, 80% of the new HIV infections are people working at enterprises and industrial parks, including migrant workers.
Therefore, it is essential to intensify communication activities and provide guidance through workshops and communication events to improve knowledge on HIV for leaders, managers and employees at enterprises and industrial parks.
She committed to maintaining cooperation with relevant agencies through financial and technical support to help workers easily access essential HIV services, and help Vietnam achieve a generation of healthy, HIV-free workers./.