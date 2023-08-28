Society Hanoi to build another tunnel to ease traffic congestion Hanoi is working on a project to construct a tunnel at the Co Linh intersection on the road to Vinh Tuy bridge (Belt Road No.2) in Long Bien district, in a bid to ease traffic congestion in the area.

Society Vietnam Press Museum appreciates French collector’s donations Director of the Vietnam Press Museum Tran Thi Kim Hoa has come to appreciate French collector Jean Marie Jacquemin’s donations of a book titled “1968 - 1973 Verrières-le-Buisson: Havre De Paix” (Verrières-le-Buisson: Safe Haven) and some valuable publications related to Vietnam.

Society National Day celebrated in Hungary A get-together has been held in Budapest to celebrate the National Day of Vietnam (September 2) and Hungary (August 20), drawing 150 delegates from Hungary and Vietnam.

Society Kien Giang redoubles efforts against IUU fishing The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is ramping up actions to eradicate illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing ahead of the fourth fact-finding trip by an European Commission (EC) delegation this October.