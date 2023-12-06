Many households in upland communes namely Vay Nua and Tien Phong in Hoa Binh province's Da Bac district often suffer water shortage. (Photo: VNA)

Vinh Phuc (VNA) – Measures to tackle water resource-related challenges in Vietnam were the centre of discussion at a workshop held in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on December 6.



The event was jointly organised by the Department of Water Resources Management under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and The Australian Water Partnership (AWP). It aims to facilitate the exchange of information, sharing of experience, and capacity building training for young scientists and experts in the water industry in Vietnam.



Laura Beckwith from AWP said Vietnam is one of the most disaster-prone countries in Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific region.

The country is facing a lot of difficulties in ensuring water sources and safe water supply in the country, she said, citing water shortage, uneven water resources distribution, impacts of climate change and water pollution as major challenges.



Beckwith suggested that it is important to strengthen professional skills for water resources managers and young scientists and experts who participate in solving water resource challenges.



Nguyen Duc Vinh, Director of the Centre for Research, Training and Consultancy for Local Development, said that the northern mountainous region is home to over 11.6 million people of more than 30 ethnic groups, with 79.7% of the rural population in the region provided with hygienic water.



Regarding solutions to improve access to clean water in the northern mountainous areas in the coming time, Vinh emphasised the need to renovate the existing system and apply advanced technologies and appropriate solutions to collect and use rainwater.



Participants at the workshop discussed issues relating to storing and distributing water sources effectively to meet water use demand and solutions to tackle drought and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta. They put forth several solutions including the issuance of policies to encourage the economically use of water and minimise water loss, and tighten the licensing and registration of underground water exploitation./.