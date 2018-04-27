Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, President of the Vietnam Women’s Union (right) và Elisa Fernandez, head of UN Women's office in Vietnam at the workshop. (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnam Women’s Union Central Committee and the UN Women held a consultation workshop in Hanoi on April 27 to look into the voluntary national review on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) from gender equality perspective.Addressing the event, President of the Vietnam Women’s Union Nguyen Thi Thu Ha said it is necessary to review gender equality issues in the implementation of the SDGs. With the attention of all-level authorities, sectors and localities, gender quality in Vietnam has gradually been integrated in activities in all aspects of the political, economic, cultural and social life, with multiple outstanding achievements recognised by the world community.The outcomes of gender equality ensuring efforts have considerably contributed to the implementation of the SDGs, she added.Elisa Fernandez, UN Women Head of Office in Vietnam, said Vietnam is an exception when its Government decided to not only focus on mandatory goals but also assess the country’s progress in the other goals, including Goal 5 on gender equality. This has created a chance for the country to announce the progress of ensuring gender equality and how gender-related issues have been solved in other goals.She asked relevant sides to make use of this chance to create coordination and develop a network that also includes the private sector to promote gender equality and women empowerment.At the workshop, more than 100 experts from Government agencies, Women’s Union committees at different levels, international and social organisations and research institutes contributed opinions from the gender equality perspective to the voluntary national review on the SDGs of Vietnam.They said the voluntary national review is an opportunity for Vietnam to look into the accomplishments as well as shortcomings and challenges on the way to achieve the SDGs.The review will be submitted to the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York, the US this July.-VNA