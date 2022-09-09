At the offline event in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A workshop on legal policies with the Vietnamese community in Europe was held on September 9 in both online and offline formats.

Co-hosted by the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOV), the event was linked between Hanoi with the UK, France, Germany, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Russia.

At the online event. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the NA's Committee for External Relations Nguyen Manh Tien expressed his wish to listen to OV people's opinions about policies and laws for the Vietnamese communities abroad, considering them an important reference to perfect laws, thus simplifying administrative procedures, meeting their aspirations and creating favourable conditions for them to return home, do business and invest in the home country.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and SCOV Chairman Pham Quang Hieu asked participants to discuss policies regarding entry-exit, investment, house purchase and ownership in Vietnam, apart from citizenship policies./.