World Cup 2022: Vietnam – Australia match to be played without fans at stadium
The match between Vietnam and Australia in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers at the My Dinh National Stadium on September 7 will be played without fans in attendance as planned before.
The Vietnamese team (Source: VFF)
Le Hoai Anh, General Secretary of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), has confirmed the information, saying amid the current complicated COVID-19 situation, safety must come first.
Earlier, the VFF proposed to issue tickets whose amount equal to between 10 and 30 percent of the stadium capacity. A fan having a negative test certificate for COVID-19 and receiving full two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine would be eligible to attend.
However, the plan was canceled due to safety reasons after the latest meeting between the VFF and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and other units involved.
Vietnam made history for advancing to the third and final round of the World Cup qualifiers for the first time. They were placed in Pot 6 among six groups for the draw, together with Lebanon.
With two wins and one loss in the final matches in Group G of the second qualifiers hosted by the UAE, Vietnam earned 2.79 more points and ranked 11th among 12 teams competing in the third qualifiers.
In the final round, Vietnam will play in Group B along with Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China and Oman./.