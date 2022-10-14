World Fitness Federation President Greame Lancefield (middle, front row) will train and present certificates to referees who will take part in the tournament. (Photo: nld.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The World Fitness Federation (WFF) Asia-Pacific Championship 2022 will be held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 15 with the participation of 200 athletes from 21 countries and territories.



The tournament is a part of the annual competitions of the WFF, which brings together over 100 member federations around the world.



The athletes will compete in six categories, namely Bodybuilding, Men's Physique, Men's Sport Model, Women's Sport Model, Women's Figure and Women's Bikini.



WFF President Greame Lancefield arrived in Vietnam on October 12 to train and present certificates to referees who will take part in the event.

Pham Trong Binh, President of WFF Southeast Asia and WFF Vietnam, will also act as an instructor for the training course.



Vietnamese athletes taking part in the tournament include Se Pha who won a gold medal in the over 70kg category at the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships in 2008 and Ton Hoang Khanh Lan who won a gold medal at the World Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships 2018./.