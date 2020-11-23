Culture - Sports Domestic runners triumph at Vietnam Mountain Marathon 2020 Tran Duy Quang and Nguyen Thi Duong triumphed in the 100km race of the Vietnam Mountain Marathon 2020 which concluded in Sa Pa township in northern Lao Cai province.

Culture - Sports Halong Bay International Heritage Marathon kicks off The annual Halong Bay International Heritage Marathon, the sixth of its kind in Ha Long, was held in the northern province of Quang Ninh on November 22.

Culture - Sports Vietnam starts countdown to SEA Games 31 The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Hanoi People’s Committee on November 21 jointly held a ceremony to mark. Vietnam’s hosting the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) next year.

Culture - Sports Business law student crowned Miss Vietnam 2020 Do Thi Ha, a 19-year-old student from the central province of Thanh Hoa, outperformed 34 other contestant to be crowned Miss Vietnam 2020 at the pageant’s final held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 20.