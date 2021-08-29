Travel Vietnam aims to enter top 50 countries in tourism competitiveness Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung has signed an action programme on tourism development in the 2021-2025 period, with an aim to make tourism a spearhead sector and put Vietnam into top 50 nations with the highest tourism competitiveness in the world.

Travel Ha Giang promotes beauty of Hoang Su Phi terraced fields online The annual programme highlighting the beauty of Hoang Su Phi terraced fields in the northern province of Ha Giang during harvest season will be held virtually for the first time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Cai Rang floating market among world's must-visit destinations British travel publication Rough Guides has listed Cai Rang floating market in Mekong Delta's Can Tho City among the world's 19 must-visit food hubs.

Travel Quang Ninh applies itself to developing high-quality tourism As tourism has a crucial role to play in local socio-economic development, authorities and businesses in northern Quang Ninh province are working hard to lift this industry to a new level and welcome visitors back once COVID-19 is under control.