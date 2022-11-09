Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh addresses a press conference within the WTM 2022 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes tourism at WTM 2022 (Photo: VNA)

– Along with seeking partnership in the UK and Europe, Vietnamese travel firms and localities attending the World Travel Market (WTM) in London from November 7-9 have promoted the image of Vietnam as an attractive, friendly and safe destination for international tourists.The Vietnamese pavilion covers 250 sq.m, spreading the message “Live fully in Vietnam” to the event, which draws about 5,000 businesses from 182 countries and 51,000 visitors.This year, Vietnam focuses on popularising sea tourism and the country’s nature, culture and cities.Various activities have been held during the event, including those to connect with international partners, art performances and the introduction of the Vietnam National Tourism Year 2023, which is themed “Binh Thuan: Green Tourism”.Vo Anh Tai, Deputy General Director of Saigontourist, said that the UK is a promising market for Vietnamese tourism with visitors’ high spending at over 1,300 USD per day. Thanks to the visa exemption applied for five European countries, including the UK, the number of British tourists to Vietnam rose 20% each year from 2016 to 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, he noted.Speaking at a press briefing within the WTM framework, Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh said that Europe is one of the most important markets of Vietnam's tourism with over 2 million visitors, accounting for 12% of the total 18 million international visitors to Vietnam before the pandemic.Since Vietnam reopened its tourism, European tourists have been the first to visit Vietnam, he said, adding that their demand for information of Vietnamese tourism as well as tours to Vietnam is increasing.Khanh cited data of the World Economic Forum showing that Vietnamese tourism competitiveness has improved considerably from the 52nd position worldwide in 2021, becoming one of the three countries with the fastest improvement in the world.In the January-October period, Vietnam welcomed over 2 million visitors, 18 times that in the same period last year, while search volume for Vietnamese tourism also rose 11 times compared to the figure recorded in early March, said the official.Vietnam has applied visa exemption for visitors from 24 countries and territories, and allowed online visa registration for citizens of 80 countries and territories as part of the efforts to create favourable conditions for foreign visitors to enter Vietnam, he added.