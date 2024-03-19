Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao provinces foster friendship, cooperation The authorities of the northern province of Nam Dinh on March 18 organised a ceremony to present Laos's friendship orders to local leaders of different periods and worked with a delegation from Laos’s Oudomxay province.

Politics Prime Minister receives Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on March 18.

Politics Vietnam assists Laos in ensuring security in ASEAN Chairmanship Year The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security on March 18 handed over 50 vehicles to the Lao Ministry of Public Security to help it ensure safety for activities held during Laos's Chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year.