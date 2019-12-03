Culture - Sports SEA Games 30: Vietnam bag historic medal in basketball Vietnam pocketed a bronze medal in basketball men’s 3x3 on December 2 after beating Thailand in a third place playoff at the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines.

Winter festival expected to draw visitors to Sa Pa Sun Group's Sun World Fansipan Legend Company has launched a winter festival at Sa Pa national tourism site in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai. The festival will run until January 2020.