SEA Games 30: Wushu artist brings first gold for Vietnam in 3rd competition day
Wushu martial artist Pham Quoc Khanh snatches the first gold medal on December 3. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese delegation set off on December 3 for their medal-seeking journey at the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), with Wushu martial artist Pham Quoc Khanh snatching the first gold medal on the day.
Thanks to his excellent performance at the men’s nanquan taolu event, Khanh scored 9.65, much higher than his rivals.
Artists Tran Xuan Hiep, Tran Khanh Ly and Tran Minh Huyen are three gold medal hopes for the Wushu team.
Weightlifter Hoang Thi Duyen sets a new record for SEA Games. (Photo: VNA)
Meanwhile, weightlifter Hoang Thi Duyen set a new record for SEA Games, and clinched a gold medal in the women’s 59 kg event with a total lift of 95 kilogrammes in the snatch, and 210 kilogrammes at the clean and jerk./.