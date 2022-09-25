Yen Bai province has favourable conditions to develop sustainably: PM
The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai would develop rapidly and sustainably with its potential, advantages and opportunities, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told local officials on September 25.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)
The leader said Yen Bai should fully tap the potential and opportunities to create breakthroughs and achieve targets set for 2022 and the 2021-2025 period.
He urged the province to continue with COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control and facilitate socio-economic recovery and development, focusing on vaccination in a safe, scientific and effective way.
The planning work should be considered a major task, Chinh said, asking Yen Bai to complete devising a provincial planning scheme for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050.
The leader also asked Yen Bai to restructure its agriculture and industry to spur economic growth in a rapid and sustainable fashion, while pooling resources for sustainable tourism development.
He regarded human resources as the key to local rapid and sustainable development, and asked the province to work harder to improve the quality of personnel training.
Yen Bai should step up investment attraction and development of different economic sectors, particularly the private economic sector, making it an important impulse of the local economy, Chinh said.
He noted that the province needs to utilise natural resources effectively, promote environmental protection, invest more in health care and education, especially in remote and ethnic minority-inhabited areas, and pay more attention to Party and political system building.
As part of his working trip to Yen Bai, the PM offered incense to late President Ho Chi Minh at a memorial site in Nghia Lo town and martyrs at the Cang-Nghia Lo Station national historical relic site earlier the same day.
In the first six months of this year, Yen Bai’s GRDP expanded 7.57%, the highest over the past five years. Its budget collection surpassed 2.5 trillion VND (105.44 million USD) in the first eight months, up 20.2%./.