Politics Vietnam boosts cooperation with Netherlands, African countries Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh had bilateral meetings with the Dutch Prime Minister, and Foreign Ministers of Sierra Leon, Guinea-Bissau and Malawi in New York on September 23 on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

Politics Vietnam shares experience in economic development towards social justice Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh shared Vietnam’s experience in economic development towards social justice while attending a Sustainable Development Impact Meeting held by the World Economic Forum in New York on September 23.

Politics Deputy PM chairs New York ceremony marking Vietnam’s National Day, UN membership Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has presided over a ceremony to mark Vietnam's 77th National Day (September 2) and the 45th anniversary of Vietnam's accession to the United Nations (September 20), with the attendance of representatives from the UN as well as leaders, ministers and officials of member states.

Politics Vietnam Days Abroad 2022 to take place in Austria, India, RoK Vietnam Days Abroad 2022, with a diverse combination of online and offline promotional activities, will be held in Austria, India, and the Republic of Korea (RoK) on the occasion of the anniversaries of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and these countries.