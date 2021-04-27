Yen Bai reports one new COVID-19 case
Yen Bai (VNA) – The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai on April 27 recorded a COVID-19 infection.
According to Le Thi Hong Van, Director of the provincial Health Department, the 63-year-old patient is a staff at a hotel which is used to be a quarantine facility for a group of Indian experts.
Four out of the 11 Indian experts, who entered Vietnam on April 18, were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which causes the COVID-19.
The new patient has been put under strict quarantine since the experts’ arrival, and is now moved to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No.2 in Dong Anh district of Hanoi for treatment.
The seven remaining Indian experts and one local medical worker continue to be quarantined at the hotel./.