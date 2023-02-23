Young artist fights fate to fuel passion for artwork
Despite his turbulent life, 18-year-old Tran Nam Long has already created a distinct impression through his paintings of Hanoi’s Old Quarter, fascinating viewers for the vividness and breathtaking beauty of his artworks.
A corner of Hanoi's street in the Old Quarter (Painting: Tran Nam Long)
This talent possesses a special destiny, Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported. After contracting severe pneumonia and being forced to take high doses of antibiotics, Long was left permanently deaf. In addition, he was also diagnosed with autism with hyperactivity. The boy also suffers physical problems, including congenital muscle paralysis in both legs which makes walking extremely difficult.
While enduring these difficulties might make most people surrender to their fate, the dedication and boundless love of his mother and an innate talent for painting help the boy overcome hardship and become a promising artist.
Long has been showing off his talent for painting since he was small, as he could draw anything accurately through memory, with painting classes later helping him to sharpen and cultivate his skills.
Young painter Tran Nam Long (Photo: VOV)Due to his hearing impairment, Long attentively gives his whole mind to drawing without being distracted by any external factors. Whilst most people would see this as a challenge, Long has overcome the problem and uses it to his advantage. Looking at his sketches, anyone can see the vividness and attractiveness of the pieces, while their emotions are fully conveyed.
This year, Long plans to play host to an exhibition in March, a feat rarely done by an artist at the same age. Nearly 80 of his paintings will be showcased at the exhibition.
Themed “Hanoi Streets: Then and Now”, the event is scheduled to take place from March 2-6 at the Exhibition Hall, 29 Hang Bai street, in the capital city./.