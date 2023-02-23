Culture - Sports Pictorial book offers glimpse into Nguyen Dynasty costumes The publisher Omega Plus has released a book containing 54 illustrations of the official costumes of the Nguyen Dynasty, as created by painter Nguyen Van Nhan in February 1902 under the reign of Emperor Thanh Thai.

Culture - Sports Measures needed to solve bottlenecks for cultural development: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on February 22 requested more efforts to address bottlenecks for cultural development while working with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on the National Master Programme on Development of Vietnamese Culture in the 2023-2030 period.

Culture - Sports Vietnam impresses visitors at cultural festival in Egypt Vietnam is leaving strong impression on visitors at the Sakia Exhibition for Cultural Services, which opened in the Egyptian capital city of Cairo on February 22.