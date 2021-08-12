Society Vietnam ranks second in number of students in Japan Vietnam has the second largest number of students in Japan, according to the latest statistics from the Japan Student Services Organisation (JASSO).

Society People who want to go to airports must meet certain requirements The holder of an oversea flight ticket must meet specific requirements to go through checkpoints to an international airport, according to a document signed by Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan on August 11 detailing instructions on procedures for those who want to go to international airports to go abroad.

Society Hanoi to conduct PCR test on 1.3 million people for COVID-19 The capital city of Hanoi is racing against time to conduct mass COVID-19 testing for high-risk people in an effort to soon stamp out the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and return to the “new normal.”