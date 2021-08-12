Young entrepreneurs' association donates ventilators to COVID-19 affected localities
The Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs' Association (VYEA) on August 11-12 handed over 20 ventilators, 7,000 COVID-19 quick test kits and other goods worth over 2 billion VND (over 87,800 USD) to authorities of Long An, Dong Nai, Khanh Hoa, Binh Thuan, and Ben Tre provinces, and Da Nang and Can Tho cities in order to support COVID-19 treatment and prevention in the localities.
This is one of the activities of the association to share difficulties with the country's efforts in the fight against COVID-19.
The association recently has also organised a charity kitchen programme to provide about 30,000 servings for people, while delivering free masks and rice, helping to consume inventory goods, and providing on-site accommodations for personnel serving the pandemic prevention work in Ho Chi Minh City and other southern localities.
Notably, the “Oxygen ATM programme” is being implemented effectively by the VYEA in HCM City, contributing to supporting COVID-19 treatment hospitals and patients who urgently need oxygen at home.
To better support frontline forces in the fight against COVID-19, the association has launched a programme to raise funds for purchasing ambulances serving urgent emergency cases. The vehicles will be equipped with necessary medical equipment such as oxygen cylinders, and ventilators to be able to provide first aid and transport COVID-19 patients to hospitals./.