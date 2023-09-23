Society Forum promotes implementation of Vietnamese village project in RoK A forum on the development of the “K-Vietnam valley” project was organised in Bonghwa county, North Gyeongsang province, the Republic of Korea (RoK) on September 21-22 to promote the construction of a Vietnamese village in the county.

Society Da Nang fosters communications cooperation with China Secretary of the Party Committee of the central city of Da Nang Nguyen Van Quang hosted a reception on September 22 for a visiting Chinese delegation led by Sun Yeli, Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Society US chicken festival 2023 takes place at BRGMart supermarkets The US Embassy, the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council in Vietnam, and the BRGMart supermarket chain jubilantly celebrate the commencement of “U.S. Chicken Festival 2023”.

Society Ha Tinh suspends VietnamEuropa’s journalism activities VietnamEuropa, a newspaper of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic has had its journalism activities suspended in the central province of Ha Tinh since September 19 due to violations of regulations on information and journalism activities of foreign press, foreign rep offices and foreign organisations in Vietnam under Decree 88/2012/ND-CP. ​