Young overseas Vietnamese – valuable resources for national development
Forty-seven verseas Vietnamese return home to visit Truong Sa (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
There are currently around 5.3 million Vietnamese people living and working in more than 130 countries and territories across the world.
The number of OV students and postgraduates has increased rapidly in many countries, with more and more youths and students' associations established. They are the core force contributing to promoting the image of Vietnam and its people to international friends.
Therefore, the youth force is always one of the priorities in the OV-related affairs.
Dinh Hoang Linh, Director of the Department of Information and Culture at the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, said that Vietnamese youths and students abroad are active in connecting Vietnam with their host countries through the organisation of many important events.
A Vietnamese language class in Laos (Photo: VNA)With the Party and State’s consistent policy of encouraging OVs, particularly youths, to strengthen connections with the Fatherland, many activities have been organised in the country, targeting young Vietnamese people living around the world.
Linh said that a lot of mechanisms and policies have been also promulgated to attract and bring into full play resources of the young OV community.
In addition, the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs has sponsored startup competitions organised by Vietnamese youths and students' associations abroad, and supported the connection of overseas intellectuals and businessmen with domestic agencies when they return home to work, he said.
Many ministries and sectors such as the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee have their own centres and programmes to assist innovation and startups. Therefore, young Vietnamese entrepreneurs abroad have also received a lot of support and incentives.
As a result, in recent years, the number of young OVs making contributions to the country has increased significantly, in many diverse and rich formats./.