Young overseas Vietnamese at the opening ceremony of the summer camp. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 20 kicked off the Vietnam Summer Camp 2023 in Hanoi which welcomes nearly 120 outstanding young overseas Vietnamese (OVs) from 20 countries worldwide.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said that the annual event has become a bridge that connects generations of Vietnamese youth abroad and those in Vietnam, adding their connection is an important foundation in the great national solidarity bloc, a valuable resource for the country.



Hang expressed her hope that after the camp, the young OVs will have good memories of their friends and people who they meet during the journey to explore the homeland.

They are also expected to help people know more about Vietnam.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (centre) gives certificates of merit to outstanding young people . (Photo: VNA)

The summer camp is scheduled to take place in 10 localities across Vietnam from July 18 to August 2. During the camp, participants will have a chance to visit and learn about the culture, history, and traditions of the country; participate in gratitude and memorial activities; exchange with local youngsters; and take part in voluntary youth programmes and competitions, among others.

First held in 2004, the camp has brought thousands of outstanding OVs from 16-24 years old in various fields to visit their motherland./.