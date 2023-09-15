At the panel discussion on September 15 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Young parliamentarians have an important role to play in pushing digital transformation towards sustainable economic development, heard the first session held in Hanoi on September 15 in the framework of the ongoing 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians.



Speaking at the event, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s Forum of Young Parliamentarian Dan Carden said young parliamentarians also have an important role in supporting the next generations to capitalise on advanced technologies to address the challenges, and helping legislative organisations make good decisions for global peace and sustainable development.



Half of the world’s population are under 30, but many of them have little say over the decisions that shape the globe’s future, he said, adding it is necessary to complete mechanisms and policies that encourage the youth to raise their voice to handle such global challenges as fake news, social division, and political division.



“We, the young parliamentarians, can influence our country to invest more in education for young people, especially to boost digital skills, science, and other frontiers that will be the future of our workforce,” he said.



Deputy Luu Ba Manh of the Vietnamese National Assembly stressed as digital transformation has change the way that the economy is operated, and each individual and country should make efforts to bolster digital transformation or else they will be left behind.



Digital transformation is significant to parliamentary activities, he said, adding it helps raise the awareness of parliamentarians of advanced technologies’ influence on all aspects of life, including economy, politics and society.



Meanwhile, Senior Programme Officer at YIAGA Africa Yetunde Bakare said that parliaments should funnel investments to improve digital inclusion in their countries, highlighting with digital technologies, young parliamentarians are able to expand their knowledge, and work to engage local people to join the legislative process.



In his pre-recorded speech at the session, member of the Uruguayan parliament Walter Cervini said that AI technology should be applied to improve the efficiency of parliamentary activities./.

VNA