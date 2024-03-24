Young people with outstanding achievements honoured
The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) held a ceremony in Hanoi on March 23 evening to award young people who obtained outstanding achievements in different fields in 2023.
Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (3rd from left, first row) presents the awards to young people who obtained outstanding achievements in different fields in 2023. (Photo: VNA)
The event saw Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attending and presenting the awards, which were bestowed by the HCYU Central Committee to acknowledge remarkable efforts by the youth, motivate the development of young talents, and drive the movements for academic excellence, training, scientific research, labour, and innovation among young people.
Winners of the Vietnam Outstanding Young Faces Award 2023 were Dinh Cao Don (in the category of study), Doctor of Science Ha Thi Thanh Huong and Doctor of Science and Medicine Ngo Quoc Duy (scientific research - innovation), Dang Duong Minh Hoang (labour and production), Nguyen Xuan Luc (business - startup), Captain Vu Van Cuong (defence), Captain Le The Van (security and order), marksman Pham Quang Huy (sports); Dang Cat Tien (social activities), and rapper Nguyen Duc Cuong, widely known as Den Vau (culture and arts).
Nine other potential figures in the above-mentioned fields were also honoured at the ceremony.
Young people attend the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)In his remarks, Bui Quang Huy, First Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee, urged youth organisations to continue fulfilling their functions effectively, creating a conducive environment for youth development and standing as companions on the younger generation’s journey of conquering new heights./.