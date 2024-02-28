Vietnam’s No.1 swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s No.1 swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang has smashed records at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championships 2024 which is under way in New Clark city, the Philippines.



Hoang, born in 2000, broke the record in the men’s 1,500m freestyle (18-and-above age category) event with 15:29.69 on February 27.



Earlier, the young swimmer beat the previous record of 8:10.05 set by Indian athlete Rawat Kushagra in 2019 in the men’s 800m freestyle (18-and-above age category) event as he finished the race in 8:01.69.



Other Vietnamese athletes who shone at the tourney include Tran Hung Nguyen with a gold medal and Cao Van Dung with a silver medal in the men’s 400m individual medley (18-and-above age category), and Duong Van Hoang Quy with two golds in boy’s 400m freestyle and boy’s 200m butterfly (13-14 category) races.



After two day of competing, the Vietnamese teams ranked 5th in the medal tally with eight gold, 12 silver and 15 bronze medals.



The Asian Age Group Swimming Championships 2024, taking place from February 26 to March 9, draws the participation of some 1,300 athletes from 31 countries from all over the world. They compete in artistic swimming, diving, swimming, and water polo./.