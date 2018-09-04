At the seminar of young Vietnamese and Indian soldiers. (Source: VNA)

Young Vietnamese and Indian soldiers engaged in an exchange programme held in Hanoi on September 4.Colonel Dinh Quoc Hung, head of the Vietnamese Military Youth Committee, said this is the sixth year Vietnamese and Indian armies have implemented the agreement on the exchange of young soldiers.The activity aims to contribute to consolidating the friendship and strategic partnership between Vietnam and India, and increasing mutual understanding between young soldiers of the two countries, he said.Vietnamese youths have always been made aware of the Vietnam-India relationship, Hung said, expressing his hope that young soldiers of the two countries will continue to support each other in spheres of cooperation.He also called for India’s further support to young Vietnamese who are joining training programmes in India.Captain Ankit Agarwal, head of the young Indian soldier delegation, also noted his hope for continued close cooperation with young Vietnamese soldiers, thus contributing to the fine collaboration between the two countries and armies in the time ahead.While in Vietnam, the Indian soldiers paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi, and visited several sites around the country. –VNA