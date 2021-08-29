Young Vietnamese professors doing well in RoK
It’s not at all strange for Vietnamese students to be invited to stay and teach at prestigious universities abroad after they complete their studies. Let’s meet two outstanding brothers - Nguyen Ngoc Phi and Nguyen Ngoc Tan - who are currently lecturers at Sejong University in Seoul, the Republic of Korea.
The two have made a good impression on other Vietnamese students.
Their research results so far and receiving certificates of merit have encouraged the two young men to continue to do well in South Korea.
Earning a scholarship to study abroad is difficult, and becoming famous in a foreign country is even more difficult. But the two brothers, Ngoc Tan and Ngoc Phi, have proven that nothing is impossible./.