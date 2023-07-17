At the event (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – The Vietnamese Students Association in the Republic of Korea (VSAK) on July 16 held its ninth annual conference of Vietnamese Young Scientists (ACVYS) 2023 at Sejong University in Seoul, during which new research achievements by young scientists were shared.



The conference took place under the auspices of the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK and the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology, attracting the participation of hundreds of scientists, graduate students, and Vietnamese and foreign students from universities across the RoK.



The organising board received reports across various fields from nearly 500 Vietnamese students and speakers. The reports cover various fields such as computer science, information and communications technology, chemistry, and chemical engineering, life sciences and biomedicine, physics, energy and materials science, aerospace engineering, economics and political science, linguistics, education, and social sciences.



Within the framework of the conference, a talk show titled “Vietnamese students in the RoK: Embracing opportunities, looking towards the future” was held.



Talking with students at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to RoK Nguyen Vu Tung said the visit to Vietnam by RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol last month has expanded many opportunities in cooperation between the two countries in various fields including student exchange programmes that offer opportunities for more Vietnamese students to come to the RoK for study.



Kim Dong Hoon, Director of the Seoul Foreigner Support Centre, affirmed his office is willing to support Vietnamese students in visa procedures or appropriate legal advice to resolve the issues arising in the process of overtime work of students.



With the goals “connecting knowledge, igniting passion”, the ACVYS 2023 has contributed to developing Vietnam's academic community, nurturing and developing talents for the homeland and creating conditions for Vietnamese businesses to consider and recruit personnel suitable to their needs./.