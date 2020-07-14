Young women raise stronger voice against violence: national study
Young Vietnamese women now raise a stronger voice against violence compared to a decade ago, a conference in Hanoi on July 14 heard.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
This was one of the results of a national study on violence against women in Vietnam in 2019, conducted with the aim of promoting gender equality and eliminating gender-based violence.
Nguyen Thi Ha, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and Vice Chairman of the National Committee for the Advancement of Women, said the study, first carried out in 2009, proves that women who have higher education are less likely to experience violence. This shows that education is very important in helping women to be stronger, more confident and independent in life.
However, she pointed out, violence against women remains still hidden because gender stereotypes are still common in society. She warned children are also victims, more vulnerable to violence, especially when they witness domestic violence against their mothers.
Ha called for the involvement of State management agencies, socio-political organisations, non-governmental organisations, and individuals in addressing these issues.
Naomi Kitahara, Chief Representatives of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam, said it has joined hands with the Vietnamese Government and related agencies over the last decade to tackle violence against women.
Robyn Mudie, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam, affirmed Australia’s strong commitment to ending gender-based violence.
Vietnam is the only country worldwide to successfully conduct a second study on violence against women, using the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s multinational study methods on women’s health and domestic violence.
The Vietnamese and Australian Governments and UNFPA all called for urgent action to put an end to violence against women./.