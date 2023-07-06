Youngsters’ role in implementing SDGs in Vietnam highlighted
Hanoi (VNA) – A conference was held in Hanoi on July 5 to discuss the role of the youth in the implementation of sustainable development goals in Vietnam.
A survey released by ActionAid Vietnam and partners showed that nearly 57% the of youngsters held that a lack of knowledge and career skills is one of the factors hindering their engagement in sustainable development.
The survey is part of a project to support Vietnamese youngsters in enhancing capacity to become global citizens and encouraging them in realising sustainable development goals regarding climate change and environment.
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Communist Youth Union (HCMYU) Central Committee Ngo Van Cuong said that the youth play an important and indispensable role in the sustainable development of the country, and the development of the youth should go along with the country’s development.
Stressing that environmental protection is a crucial need and a foundation for sustainable development, he said that the issue has received great attention from the union at all levels and youngsters across the nation.
Notably, a programme called “For a Green Vietnam” has been implemented with a hope to plant 100 million trees in the 2021-2025 period, along with a campaign to clean beaches and a festival to encourage youngsters to limit plastic waste, he said.
Particularly in 2023, the HCMYU Central Committee has launched a project to promote the union’s participation in environmental protection and climate change response in the 2023-2027 period, he said.
Participants agreed that youngsters are the key factor in changing public awareness and behaviors on environmental protection and climate change response in Vietnam amid many challenges facing the country.
They underlined the need for closer coordination among the ActionAid Vietnam, the Fund to Support Social Security Programmes and Projects in Vietnam, and the HCMYU in organising activities to protect the environment, thus contributing to realising sustainable development goals in Vietnam./.