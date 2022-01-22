Society Ice, snow reported on Mount Fansipan Ice and snow have been spotted on Mount Fansipan, the highest mountain in Vietnam, as a result of widespread rain and freezing temperatures on early January 21.

Society Procuracy proposes upholding first-instance sentences for defendants in Sabeco case The High-Level People’s Procuracy in Hanoi on January 21 suggested upholding the first-instance trial's sentences for four defendants in the case that occurred at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage JSC (Sabeco) and Ho Chi Minh City.

Society Vietnamese people in US applauds resumption of int’l commercial flights Many Vietnamese people and businesses in the US have shown their support for the homeland’s restoration of international commercial flights, describing the move as a good start for the New Year.

Society Appeal trial for ex-Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang resumes The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi on January 21 reopened an appeal trial for the case that occurred at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage JSC (Sabeco) and Ho Chi Minh City, causing a loss of over 2.7 trillion VND (119.25 million USD) for the State, despite the absence of defendant ex-Minister of MoIT Vu Huy Hoang.