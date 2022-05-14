Politics Cooperation in planning, investment helps boost Laos-Vietnam ties: Lao minister Results of cooperation between the Ministries of Planning and Investment, as well as the Cooperation Committees of Laos and Vietnam in recent years have made important contributions to the development of the two countries’ relations, Lao Minister of Planning and Investment Khamjane Vongxa said on May 13.

Politics NA Chairman’s upcoming visit to contribute to Vietnam-Laos great friendship Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to pay an official visit to Laos on May 15-17 at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Xaysomphone Phomvihane.

Politics PM hosts US National Security Advisor Visiting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a reception for US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington DC on May 13 (local time), part of his activities while on a working visit to the US and the United Nations.

Politics PM receives US Secretary of State Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, now on a working visit to the US and the United Nations, received US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC in May 13 morning (local time).