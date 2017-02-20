ART OF DON CA TAI TU ENCHANTS FOLK MUSIC LOVERS

Đờncatàitử is an indispensable part of the spiritual activity and cultural heritage of the people in southern Vietnam.

The art has been passed from generation to generations as a good tradition, a string to tie families together.

The music and songs speak of people’s life and work on the land and rivers of the region and is performed at events such as festivals, death anniversary rituals and celebrations.

Đờncatàitử music and song was listed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2013.

Nowadays, Đờncatàitửis not only a cultural activity for the community, it also makes a contribution to tourism in the local area.