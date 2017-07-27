Binh Thuan: Over 100 tortoises released into wild (Source: http://moitruong.net.vn)



The management board of the Hon Cau Sea Conservation Zone in Tuy Phong district in the southeastern province of Binh Thuan said it has released 103 young tortoises into the sea.A patrolling team of the zone discovered a mother tortoise giving birth to over 100 eggs in Hon Cau island in June 2017, head of the team Tran Cong Lap said.

The eggs were laid and taken care of at the zone for nearly 50 days and they hatched out and were released to the wild, he added.

In July 2017, the conservation staff uncovered three nests of nearly 300 eggs in the zone and helped them to hatch.



Hon Cau is one of the important marine conservation areas in the country with a diverse ecosystem of coral reefs and sea grass beds.

It is also home to marine creatures of high economic value and ecology, including tortoise, a rare species which is on the brink of extinction.-VNA