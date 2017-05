At the burial ceremony (Photo: ​VOV)

– The Central Highland province of Gia Lai on May 11 held a memorial and burial service for the remains of 29 Vietnamese voluntary soldiers who laid down their lives in the battlefields of Cambodia during wartime.The remains were found in the northeastern region of Cambodia in the 2016-2017 dry season by Group K52 of the Gia Lai Military Command.Over the past 15 years, thanks to the two governments’ assistance and the active coordination of Cambodian authorities, people and armed forces, the group has discovered and repatriated nearly 1,400 sets of remains of fallen soldiers, which were buried at a martyr cemetery in Duc Co district.-VNA