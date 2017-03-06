Cambodia: 12 parties register candidates for commune elections

A woman places her ballot in a box at a voting station at Phnom Penh’s Yokunthor High School during the 2014 commune elections. (Source: Phnompenhpost)



– Twelve political parties have registered their candidates with the National Election Committee of Cambodia (NEC) to run for the commune/ward elections slated for June 4, the NEC said in a statement on March 6.The parties include the Cambodian People's Party, Cambodia National Rescue Party, Funcinpec Party, League for Democracy Party, and Republican Democracy Party, the statement said.The statement was released after the three-day registration period for political parties that closed on March 5.According to NEC, approximately 7.87 million Cambodians have registered to cast their ballots in the forthcoming elections to elect commune/ward council members for 1,646 communes nationwide.Cambodia organises the commune/ward election every five years. In the previous election in June 2012, the ruling Cambodian People's Party swept 1,592 of the country's 1,633 seats.-VNA