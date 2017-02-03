Cambodia amends traffic law

A traffic accident site in Cambodia (Source: VNA)

– Cambodia has issued a law on amendments and supplements to the 2015 traffic law in an effort to curb increasing traffic accidents.The amendments and supplements, announced on January 26, give out stricter penalty for repeated traffic law violators and promoting seat belt fastening among all passengers.The law says drivers found with an alcohol level exceeding the limit or without driving licenses will be jailed up to six months plus a 1,000 USD fine.All passengers, including children aged more than three years old on motorbikes are required to wear helmets, according to the revised law.In recent years, traffic accidents kill over 2,000 persons each year in the country.-VNA