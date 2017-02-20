Cambodia approves amended law on political parties

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (centre) has proposed amending a political party law to bar convicts from serving as party leaders (Photo: digitaljournal.com)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia approved an amended Law on Political Parties on February 20.

The law was approved at an extraordinary meeting chaired by NA Chairman Heng Samrin with the participation of 66 lawmakers of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP). Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP)’s lawmakers boycotted the meeting.

According to the newly-approved law, people with criminal records are barred from holding the chair and vice chair of political parties. Those who commit serious offences will be banned from political involvement and their parties can be dissolved.

Earlier, CPP lawmakers submitted a proposal of draft amendments to the law to the NA on February 10, following a suggestion from Prime Minister Hun Sen on January 31.

President of CNRP Sam Rainsy resigned and left the Party on February 11 before the draft amended law was reviewed by the NA’s permanent committee.

The Cambodian NA comprises 123 lawmakers, with the CPP holding 68 seats and the CNRP, 55 seats. The approval of a law needs over 50 percent votes of lawmakers.-VNA