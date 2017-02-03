Cambodia arrests over 2,700 drug-related suspects in one month

Cambodian police presents two suspects and drugs seized at a press conference (Photo: VNA)

- After a month conducting a crackdown on illegal drugs, Cambodian forces have investigated over 1,000 drug-related cases, with 2,773 people arrested.According to authorities, in January, 1,144 out of more than 2,700 arrested suspects were linked to illegal drugs, while over 9.15 kilograms of drugs were seized.On February 1, Prime Minister Hun Sen approved the establishment of an anti-drug committee, led by Deputy Prime Minister Ke Kim Yan, who is also chair of the National Authority for Combating Drugs.Earlier, national police chief Neth Savoeun stated that state agencies would continue the crackdown against drugs.Cambodian law stipulates that illegal drug users be fined between 100,000 KHR (25 USD) and 2 million KHR, and imprisoned between six months and one year. In case of illegal possession and trade, the punishment is between two and five years in jail and between 10 and 40 million KHR in fine.-VNA